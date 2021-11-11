Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.45% of Passage Bio worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Passage Bio by 28.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 127.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $457.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

