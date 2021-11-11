Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.72% of Financial Institutions worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FISI opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $525.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

