Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.92% of Ooma worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 41.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.