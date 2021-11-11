Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $280,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 157,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

