Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,653 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $280,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 955,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,155,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

