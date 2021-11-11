Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $264.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

