Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Trimmed by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 158,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

