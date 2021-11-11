Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000.

VB opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.40 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

