Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $298.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.