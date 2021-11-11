Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $426.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $400.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.73 and a twelve month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

