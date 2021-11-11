Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.35 and a 12-month high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

