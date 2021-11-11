Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,499,869.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,325. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 109.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

