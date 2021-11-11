Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 109.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
