Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.80

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 17567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

