Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Vectrus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.760-$5.070 EPS.

Vectrus stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,380. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $604.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

