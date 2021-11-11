Venus (XVS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.97 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $25.20 or 0.00038979 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $288.74 million and $30.97 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,279.66 or 0.99434342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00050164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.99 or 0.00629574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,458,886 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

