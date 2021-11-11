Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of VERA stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,837. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.