Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VERA stock traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,837. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

