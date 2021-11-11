Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $283.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

