Veracity Capital LLC Has $474,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

