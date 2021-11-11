Veracity Capital LLC Has $964,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,042,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 463,362 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

