Veracity Capital LLC Invests $807,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

