Veracity Capital LLC Sells 169 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after purchasing an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

