Veracity Capital LLC Sells 532 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after purchasing an additional 747,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $41,819,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

TTWO opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.