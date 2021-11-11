Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Brodovsky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

