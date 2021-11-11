Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vericel stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.