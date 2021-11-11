Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Veritone updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 4,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,214. Veritone has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.05.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritone stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Veritone worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.