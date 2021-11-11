Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 560 ($7.32).

VSVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 931.43.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

