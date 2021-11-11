Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 636.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Viasat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

