ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of VRAY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212,003 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after acquiring an additional 812,749 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

