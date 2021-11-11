VIG (VIG) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, VIG has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $275.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

