Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Bought by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up 1.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of VIRT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.