Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading 7% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.12. 36,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 624,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.40 million, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

