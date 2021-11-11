Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 152 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 113.39 ($1.48) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £31.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 377.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.61.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

