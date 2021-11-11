Volkswagen AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

VWAGY stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.