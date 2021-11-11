Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

