Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 58,752 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,752 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 385.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 53.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. General Electric has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

