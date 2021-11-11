Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $488,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.