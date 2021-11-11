Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $202.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VMC. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $200.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

