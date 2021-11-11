Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,317 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.97 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

