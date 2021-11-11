Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $147.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

