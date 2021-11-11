Walleye Capital LLC Buys 14,598 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKICU. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of AKICU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

