Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $310.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.16 and a 200 day moving average of $287.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.47 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $185.19 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

