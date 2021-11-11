Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

