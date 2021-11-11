Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chubb by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chubb by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 408,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,323 shares of company stock worth $14,526,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

