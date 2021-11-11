Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $21,334,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $16,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $11,773,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $8,850,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $6,881,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

