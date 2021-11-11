Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

