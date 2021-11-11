Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,007,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

