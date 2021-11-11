Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

