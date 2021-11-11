Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Markel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 36.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,301.54 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $942.44 and a 12-month high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,234.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

