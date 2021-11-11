Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

HCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

