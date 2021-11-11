Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 20,540 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.59. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

